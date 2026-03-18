Malaysia’s Asian Cup dreams collapse after AFC sanctions

The ruling comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month partially upheld FIFA’s sanctions against seven players.

Those footballers, who had represented Malaysia using falsified naturalisation documents, have now been handed 12-month suspensions from official competition, though they are still allowed to train with their clubs.

CAS also confirmed FIFA’s fine of 350,000 Swiss francs ($444,275) imposed on the Football Association of Malaysia.

Among those sanctioned is Deportivo Alavés defender Facundo Garcés, one of seven players originally banned by FIFA in September after it was found that altered documents had been used to make them eligible for an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam.

The other players involved include Gabriel Arrocha (Unionistas de Salamanca), Rodrigo Holgado (América de Cali), Imanol Machuca (Vélez Sarsfield), Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel (all Johor Darul Ta'zim). At the time of FIFA’s initial decision, the group had been suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities.