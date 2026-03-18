Malaysia’s Asian Cup dreams collapse after AFC sanctions

Malaysia’s hopes of securing qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup have suffered a major setback after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) annulled their recent wins over Nepal and Vietnam.
The decision, confirmed on Tuesday, was based on the use of players deemed ineligible to represent the national team.
Following the disciplinary ruling, both matches have been recorded as 3-0 forfeits, leaving Malaysia six points behind Group F leaders Vietnam. In response, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said on its website that it would seek a detailed explanation from the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee before deciding on its next steps.
The ruling comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month partially upheld FIFA’s sanctions against seven players.
Those footballers, who had represented Malaysia using falsified naturalisation documents, have now been handed 12-month suspensions from official competition, though they are still allowed to train with their clubs.
CAS also confirmed FIFA’s fine of 350,000 Swiss francs ($444,275) imposed on the Football Association of Malaysia.
Among those sanctioned is Deportivo Alavés defender Facundo Garcés, one of seven players originally banned by FIFA in September after it was found that altered documents had been used to make them eligible for an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam.
The other players involved include Gabriel Arrocha (Unionistas de Salamanca), Rodrigo Holgado (América de Cali), Imanol Machuca (Vélez Sarsfield), Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel (all Johor Darul Ta'zim). At the time of FIFA’s initial decision, the group had been suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities.