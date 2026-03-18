World Cup meets YouTube in “game-changing” deal

YouTube has struck a World Cup agreement with FIFA, announced Tuesday, allowing rights-holding broadcasters to stream live match action on the platform to reach younger, global audiences.

FIFA described it as a “game-changing partnership” that will see broadcasters air the first 10 minutes of matches during the June 11–July 19 tournament, effectively serving as a teaser to drive viewers toward traditional platforms like network television.

First 10 minutes of matches to stream as FIFA targets younger fans

Broadcasters “will be able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channel, engaging global audiences and promoting where to watch more of the competition,” FIFA said. Financial details of the agreement were not revealed.