Blow for Pistons as Cade Cunningham sidelined with collapsed lung, set for multi-week absence

Detroit Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham has suffered a collapsed lung and is expected to be out for at least two weeks, with the possibility of a longer recovery period, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as the details have not been publicly disclosed.
There is no definitive timeline yet for Cunningham’s return. With less than four weeks remaining in the regular season, the timing of the injury raises concerns for Detroit, although the team is not set to begin its playoff campaign until April 18 or 19.
Cunningham was hurt during Tuesday’s win over the Washington Wizards after diving for a loose ball and colliding with guard Tre Johnson. He initially continued playing but appeared uncomfortable before checking out of the game early in the first quarter. The team had originally listed the issue as back spasms.
Cunningham has been central to the Pistons’ success this season, averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists while leading Detroit to a 49-19 record — their best campaign in nearly two decades and good for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games ahead of Boston with 14 games left.
An extended absence could also affect Cunningham’s eligibility for postseason honours. He has appeared in 61 games so far, and missing significant time may prevent him from reaching the NBA’s 65-game minimum required for awards such as All-NBA selection.