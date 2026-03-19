Blow for Pistons as Cade Cunningham sidelined with collapsed lung, set for multi-week absence

Cunningham was hurt during Tuesday’s win over the Washington Wizards after diving for a loose ball and colliding with guard Tre Johnson. He initially continued playing but appeared uncomfortable before checking out of the game early in the first quarter. The team had originally listed the issue as back spasms.

Cunningham has been central to the Pistons’ success this season, averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists while leading Detroit to a 49-19 record — their best campaign in nearly two decades and good for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games ahead of Boston with 14 games left.

An extended absence could also affect Cunningham’s eligibility for postseason honours. He has appeared in 61 games so far, and missing significant time may prevent him from reaching the NBA’s 65-game minimum required for awards such as All-NBA selection.