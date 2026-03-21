‘Won by accident’: Anatoly Karpov questions Gukesh’s World Chess championship

Gukesh Dommaraju, a name that made India proud on 12 December 2024, by winning the world chess championship, is now under some serious allegations. He made history by winning against Ding Liren to become the youngest world chess champion, but now former world champion Anatoly Karpov has claimed that he won the title by chance and with sheer luck.

Gukesh under fire: Former champion Anatoly Karpov calls his world chess title a stroke of luck

Gukesh defeated Chinese player Ding Liren to win the FIDE World Championship back in 2024. He became the youngest champion replacing Garry Kasparov’s long-standing record in the same. Following this, in a recent interview, 74 year old Russian chess legend Anatoly Karpov had something to say that raised eyebrows around the world. He claimed that Gukesh won the title with sheer luck and the Chinese player somehow had accepted his defeat casually.

Anatoly said, “First of all, the Indian chess player became [champion] by chance, because he wasn’t supposed to win the match against the Chinese player [Ding Liren]. The Chinese player lost a game there that he shouldn’t have lost. Had he not, the Chinese player would have remained the world champion”.

The former champion, explaining further, added, “Carlsen is effectively still the champion. Officially, it’s Gukesh, but because Carlsen stopped playing. And so Carlsen, if he wanted to, could take the crown back”.