Italy coach Gattuso says ‘no albis’ for World Cup playoff as he sends Chiesa home in apparent rift

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledged that only “someone without blood running through their veins” wouldn’t feel nervous as the Azzurri attempt to avoid failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

Ahead of Thursday’s playoff match against Northern Ireland, Gattuso — who is still just as feisty and gritty as when he played on the Italy team that won the country’s fourth World Cup in 2006 — also suggested that he sent home talented winger Federico Chiesa in what could amount to a definitive break with the standout player of the European Championship trophy run five years ago.

Italy coach Gattuso says 'no albis' for World Cup playoff

“It’s undeniable that there’s nervousness,” Gattuso said Monday. “Only someone without blood running through their veins wouldn’t feel it. But we need to do a good job of transmitting a lot of positivity.”

Positivity, however, is not what describes Italy’s performances in the playoffs for the last two World Cups, when the Azzurri were eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia, respectively.