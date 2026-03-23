Italy coach Gattuso says ‘no albis’ for World Cup playoff as he sends Chiesa home in apparent rift

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledged that only “someone without blood running through their veins” wouldn’t feel nervous as the Azzurri attempt to avoid failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.
Ahead of Thursday’s playoff match against Northern Ireland, Gattuso — who is still just as feisty and gritty as when he played on the Italy team that won the country’s fourth World Cup in 2006 — also suggested that he sent home talented winger Federico Chiesa in what could amount to a definitive break with the standout player of the European Championship trophy run five years ago.
“It’s undeniable that there’s nervousness,” Gattuso said Monday. “Only someone without blood running through their veins wouldn’t feel it. But we need to do a good job of transmitting a lot of positivity.”
Positivity, however, is not what describes Italy’s performances in the playoffs for the last two World Cups, when the Azzurri were eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia, respectively.
Two losses to Norway in its qualifying group for the upcoming tournament in North America has Italy back at the same stage.
The Azzurri now need to beat Northern Ireland at home in Bergamo and then either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina away next week to avoid going at least 16 years without even playing a match at soccer’s biggest event.
“There are no alibis,” Gattuso said. “It’s useless to think if we could have done better. The only thing we should be thinking about is Thursday’s game. Forget that we’ve won four World Cups, two Euros and an Olympic title. For us, the only game is Thursday’s.
“All of the players that are here today know what we’re playing for and how important it is.”
‘Useless’ for Chiesa to stay
Chiesa was sent back to Liverpool upon briefly rejoining the national team for the first time after an almost two-year absence.
“He had some minor (phyisical) issues and we decided that it was useless for him to stay,” Gattuso said.
But then why are other injured players like Sandro Tonali, Gianluca Scamacca and Alessandro Bastoni staying with the team? Especially after Gattuso announced when he took over from the fired Luciano Spalletti in June that injured players would remain with the squad to improve team spirit.