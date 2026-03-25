NBA icons Isiah Thomas and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins set for Delhi visit as playoff race heats up

The event will also feature a 3-on-3 celebrity basketball game, streetwear showcases, photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and performances by the Sacramento Kings’ mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers, and the team’s dunk squad. The Sacramento Kings, who played in India’s first-ever NBA games in 2019, will return for the second consecutive year as part of BUDX NBA House.

“Hosting BUDX NBA House in New Delhi for the first time marks an exciting next step in our continued efforts to engage fans across India in new and creative ways,” said NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry. “The response in Mumbai last year showcased the incredible passion for basketball in the country, and experiences like this are our way of celebrating that community in a meaningful way. We look forward to returning with an expanded edition where fans can come together to celebrate the excitement of the NBA Playoffs, meet legends of the game, and experience the music and fashion that define NBA culture in India.”

Last year, BUDX NBA House in Mumbai welcomed more than six thousand fans over two days. The league has also held NBA House events in Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Mexico, the U.S. and the UK, and this year will host the first NBA House in Australia (May 14-17).

With under three weeks remaining in the 2025–26 regular season, the race for playoff spots is intensifying as teams jostle for position ahead of the NBA playoffs, which begin on April 18.

At the end of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will secure direct playoff qualification. Teams ranked seventh through tenth will then compete in the play-in tournament, scheduled from April 14 to 17, to determine the final two playoff spots in each conference.

With roughly 10 to 12 games left on the schedule, as many as 25 teams are still in the hunt for postseason qualification, either through an automatic playoff berth or via the play-in. The competition is expected to ramp up significantly as the regular season enters its final stretch.