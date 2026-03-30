Want to make pasta with your favourite wrestlers in Italy? A $12k WWE ticket will let you!

The catch? The full experience comes with a jaw-dropping $11,500 price tag (before taxes and fees).

The package, which surfaced via the SquaredCircle subreddit, includes a Champion+ ticket with priority perks and an intimate lunch where fans cook and dine with their favorite superstar. Yes, nearly $12,000 to make pasta and sip wine with a wrestling icon.

You have to wonder: what happens if someone splurges on this and requests Brock Lesnar to fly in from Saskatchewan just to roll out dough in Tuscany, even if he’s not booked for the show? Now that would be worth the price of admission.

Fans had a lot to say about this on Reddit. "Imagine paying $11,000 to have Titus O'Neil stand somewhere in the same room as you as both struggle to make pasta," a fan quipped.

"Then pretend you know shit about wine tasting as someone from NXT doesn't drop their gimmick the entire time."

Another fan wrote, "If it's anybody other than Tony d'Angelo at the pasta making session, I'm going to be sorely disappointed. Also, he's gotta refer to it all as macaroni and call the sauce gravy."