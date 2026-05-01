Is there too much cricket? Understanding fan fatigue in modern game

Somewhere between the rise of franchise leagues like the Indian Premier League and the calendar turning into a year-round carousel, cricket stopped being a sport you followed and became a product you consume. There’s always a match on. If not here, then in another league, another timezone, another set of jerseys you’re expected to care about for six weeks before everyone moves on.

The IPL era and the rise of cricket as entertainment product

It had moments that earned their immortality. 1983 Cricket World Cup Final—a team no one fancied, led by Kapil Dev, toppling giants and changing the country’s sporting self-belief overnight. 2001 Kolkata Test where VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid batting for redemption. 2011 Cricket World Cup Final where MS Dhoni finished it with a six that didn’t just win a match but closed a 28-year loop.

Those moments were experiences. You didn’t skip to the end.