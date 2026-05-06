Aaron Rodgers’ recovery sets new standard for players who tear Achilles tendon: Analysis

Rodgers didn’t rule out returning before his initial goal of Dec. 24. The Jets need to cooperate and win some games. If he comes back, he’d beat Akers by two months.

Based on seeing Rodgers throw at practice on television, DeLuca, who isn’t involved in Rodgers’ treatment, still thinks it’s a longshot the four-time NFL MVP plays this season.

“He has come a long way and faster along than most people after an Achilles tendon repair, but from what I see on TV, he is a long way from playing professional football,” DeLuca said. “I truly believe he won’t return unless his surgeon feels that he is at minimum risk for reinjury and the Jets are in the playoffs.”

Proving people wrong has pushed Rodgers. He’s admitted that’s part of “ his why,” as Jets coach Robert Saleh called it.

But critics have attacked Rodgers’ desire to return, saying he’s selfish and craves attention.

The same critics who are quick to point out when a player is slacking or isn’t doing enough to earn a huge salary suddenly are going after a guy who works hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible.

Rodgers also was fueled by his age and love for competition. He knows he’s at the back end of his career. He came to New York to turn a losing franchise into a winner before he runs out of time.

“I think he’s sacrificed so much already for the organization and himself and his teammates and he’s doing it again,” Saleh said. “I think it’s a testament to who he is as a human. Yeah, obviously, there’s a little bit of that drive where he wants to prove that it can be done faster than anyone’s ever done before. That’s OK. That is just part of his mental makeup. I think he still runs with a chip on his shoulder and that’s the way he lives his life where he always wants to prove people wrong, in terms of, doubting him and he’s a special human.”

In an era of self-promotion on social media where going viral with a “hot take” is a bigger priority than providing substance for some analysts and broadcasters, Rodgers was even criticized for being on the sideline with his team throughout the season, even though backup quarterback Zach Wilson and others have pointed out having him around is helpful.

“I think the cool thing about Aaron is he brings so much wisdom and perspective to the quarterback room,” said Tim Boyle, who replaced the ineffective Wilson as the starter. “Trevor (Siemian) obviously has been around for a while and Zach’s played his fair share of football, too. But, you know, Aaron . ... he just brings so much wisdom and confidence. He asks the tough questions in the quarterback room trying to make me think at the next level, which I really appreciate.”

If Rodgers took his $37.5 million and disappeared to California after his surgery, he would’ve been destroyed by the media. He stuck around to be a good teammate and still hears it from the haters.

He must be doing something right.