Tom Brady jokingly mentions Bill Belichick in his university speech

The former NFL player also mentioned fellow footballer Eli Manning in his speech. "Twenty-three, that was the number of pro seasons I played. Seven, those were my Super Bowl wins [the seventh being with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. Three, those were the Super Bowl losses. Damn it, Eli Manning", he said playfully.

Overall, Tom gave examples from his life to inspire young students and elucidate that losses, wins and insults are part of life and one must push through all obstacles to become successful.

Tom Brady played a total of 23 seasons (2000-2023) in the NFL and won seven Super Bowl rings during his successful stint with he Patriots and the Buccaneers.