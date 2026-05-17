Tom Brady jokingly mentions Bill Belichick in his university speech

Former American football quarterback Tom Brady shared some thoughts about his former coach Bill Belichick. On May 16, 2026, he gave the commencement speech for Georgetown University's business school where he mentioned University of North Carolina coach Bill.
Retired NFL star Tom Brady was the commencement speaker at Georgetown University recently. In his speech, he indirectly referred to his former coach Bill Belichick.
The 48-year-old said, "I usually don’t do well with compliments. I had a coach for 20 years tell me how s---ty I was every day." Tom played 20 seasons under Bill and together, they won six Super Bowls.
"I want you to challenge yourself with ideas that are uncomfortable and people that push you to be your very best. Even if one of those people is a cranky old coach who cuts the sleeves off his sweatshirt and screams at you all day, 'Do your job.'Okay that’s too specific", the former player said in his speech to graduates.
The former NFL player also mentioned fellow footballer Eli Manning in his speech. "Twenty-three, that was the number of pro seasons I played. Seven, those were my Super Bowl wins [the seventh being with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. Three, those were the Super Bowl losses. Damn it, Eli Manning", he said playfully.
Overall, Tom gave examples from his life to inspire young students and elucidate that losses, wins and insults are part of life and one must push through all obstacles to become successful.
Tom Brady played a total of 23 seasons (2000-2023) in the NFL and won seven Super Bowl rings during his successful stint with he Patriots and the Buccaneers.