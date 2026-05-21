Top 7 most followed athletes shaping the internet right now

The quest for popularity on social media is led by the most followed athletes on these social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, and X. The most followed athletes are more than just sports superstars because they have reached digital stardom with millions of followers on their social media accounts. Here is an insight into the top 7 internet stars amongst the most followed athletes.
Cristiano Ronaldo emerges at the top of the list with a following of 554 million users, placing him among the most followed athletes on social media. This includes his presence on Instagram, Facebook, and X platforms, where he reaches out to a huge international fan base.
Second place goes to Lionel Messi with a follower base of 622 million. Messi keeps his image intact by choosing only positive posts, especially those on Instagram and Facebook. Despite not having an official X page, Messi’s popularity is still unsurpassed in football.
Virat Kohli has a follower base of 389.7 million people. This makes him one of the most followed athletes in India. Virat Kohli is the Indian cricket player who is dominating the world through his social media platforms including Instagram.
Following behind him is Neymar with 384.1 million fans. He is considered a significant figure on social media because he is an active player on the pitch and posts about his lifestyle as well. He can be found on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X.
LeBron James boasts a following of 239 million fans and continues to be one of the top basketball players on social media platforms. He posts stories concerning his professional life, businesses, and personal activities.
Kylian Mbappé has 154.8 million followers and is still increasing rapidly. He made his name as one of the fastest and most effective goal scorers on the pitch. He became famous after delivering brilliant performances at the international level.
The list of the world’s most followed athletes concludes with Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, aka, Ronaldinho with a total of 154.5 million followers. He is still extremely popular even after his retirement due to his charisma and popularity worldwide.