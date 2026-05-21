Sports

Top 7 most followed athletes shaping the internet right now

Most followed athletes: A closer look at the global sports stars dominating social media
A closer look at the most followed athletes shaping sport and internet fame worldwide
The most followed athletes dominating global social media in 2025
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The quest for popularity on social media is led by the most followed athletes on these social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, and X. The most followed athletes are more than just sports superstars because they have reached digital stardom with millions of followers on their social media accounts. Here is an insight into the top 7 internet stars amongst the most followed athletes.

Ronaldo’s brand power also extends into business ventures, including fashion and lifestyle products
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with 939.4 million followers in total

Christiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo emerges at the top of the list with a following of 554 million users, placing him among the most followed athletes on social media. This includes his presence on Instagram, Facebook, and X platforms, where he reaches out to a huge international fan base.

Even without an official X account, his global reach remains unmatched in football influence
Lionel Messi holds second place with 622 million followers

Lionel Messi

Second place goes to Lionel Messi with a follower base of 622 million. Messi keeps his image intact by choosing only positive posts, especially those on Instagram and Facebook. Despite not having an official X page, Messi’s popularity is still unsurpassed in football.

His online presence reflects both sport and personal branding strength
Virat Kohli has 389.7 million followers

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has a follower base of 389.7 million people. This makes him one of the most followed athletes in India. Virat Kohli is the Indian cricket player who is dominating the world through his social media platforms including Instagram.

His audience is spread across Instagram, Facebook, and X, making him one of the most visible athletes online
Neymar follows with 384.1 million followers

Neymar

Following behind him is Neymar with 384.1 million fans. He is considered a significant figure on social media because he is an active player on the pitch and posts about his lifestyle as well. He can be found on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X.

His long-standing presence keeps him relevant among global sports audiences
LeBron James commands 239 million followers

LeBron James

LeBron James boasts a following of 239 million fans and continues to be one of the top basketball players on social media platforms. He posts stories concerning his professional life, businesses, and personal activities.

His digital growth places him firmly among modern global sports icons
Kylian Mbappé has 154.8 million followers

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has 154.8 million followers and is still increasing rapidly. He made his name as one of the fastest and most effective goal scorers on the pitch. He became famous after delivering brilliant performances at the international level.

Ronaldinho is a Brazilian former professional footballer
Ronaldinho has 154.5 million followers.

Ronaldinho

The list of the world’s most followed athletes concludes with Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, aka, Ronaldinho with a total of 154.5 million followers. He is still extremely popular even after his retirement due to his charisma and popularity worldwide.

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