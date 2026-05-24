Alex Palou seeks new milestone as he attempts to continue dominance with 2nd straight Indy 500 win

NCAA football championship-winning coach Curt Cignetti of Indiana was scheduled to lead the 33-car field to the starting line as the pace car driver — presuming the threat of rain held off. WNBA star Caitlin Clark was set to give the traditional command sending drivers to their cars. And, of course, track owner Roger Penske was to direct drivers to start their engines for the largest single-day spectator sporting event.

Though race officials do not provide actual attendance figures, there are an estimated 275,000 reserved seats and when the infield crowd is included, approximately 350,000 people attend the race.

Naturally, there will be tributes for two-time Brickyard 400 winner Kyle Busch, who died at age 41 earlier this week.

Dale Coyne Racing driver Romain Grosjean, who drives the No. 18 car in the IndyCar Series, will be driving with a new font, set to resemble the font Busch used for the 14 years he competed in NASCAR’S No. 18 car with Joe Gibbs Racing. Race officials also planned to light up the scoring pylon on Lap 18.

As for the racing, it’s been all Palou, who seemingly has won anything and everything in recent years — three straight series titles, 11 of 23 races and now the second Indy pole of his career.