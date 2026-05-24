Gurindervir Singh breaks India’s 100m national record with historic 10.09 sprint at Federation Cup

This was not a random flash in obscurity. Indian sprinting is suddenly crowded with genuine pace. The Federation Cup became a full-scale speed war, with Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur trading national records within minutes during the competition.

Records built in isolation often disappear quickly. Records born inside rivalries usually drag an entire sport upward. Jamaica had Bolt versus Blake. The United States had generations of internal sprint wars. India, for the first time, appears to have multiple men capable of pulling each other into territory once considered impossible.

And 10.09 is not just an Indian number. It is an Asian-level number. It comfortably clears the Commonwealth Games qualification mark and places Gurindervir in serious continental company. Indian athletics has traditionally leaned on distance runners, javelin throwers, wrestlers, shooters and badminton stars. Sprinting was different. Sprinting was treated almost like genetic destiny — a club India was supposedly not invited into.

Because once one athlete runs 10.09, the impossible becomes measurable. Young sprinters across India will now train against a new standard. Coaches will rethink what is achievable. Federations will face pressure to invest more seriously in speed development. Sponsors who once ignored track sprinting may suddenly discover interest in the fastest event in sports.