Naomi Osaka’s sequined gold dress at the French Open reminds her of the Eiffel Tower at night

Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion was in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the French Open.

The tennis star walked onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice, which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match in Paris.

“It’s very couture,” Osaka said of her dress after the match. “You know the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly. I kind of think I look like that a little bit.”

Osaka entered wearing the embellished bodice structured to recall armor, and a long pleated skirt over her playing attire. She then removed the over-garments and went on to beat German opponent Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6 (3).

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Osaka said the playing dress was designed by Nike while the outer pieces were from Swiss designer Kevin Germanier.

Earlier this year at the Australian Open, Osaka walked on wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol. And at last year’s U.S. Open, she had sparkly red roses in her ponytail above her red outfit and even a matching Labubu that she named Billie Jean Bling.