She's funny, entertaining, and also adorable just like a caring neighbourhood aunty. Meet Mrs Kumuda Raman, a character created by theatre artiste Spatica Ramanujam for her new online video series on Instagram. Kumuda, enacted by Spatica, is an over-concerned aunty who has a daughter named Mythili. This aunty is worried about her daughter’s future, and at the same time, she is worried about what’s happening in the world, and how people are not adapting to the ‘new normal.’



Posted every week, the short clips look at serious issues through the lens of humour. “Kumuda Raman is a character from my earlier play Colour Correction, in which she startled the crowd by walking onto the stage from the audience. They wondered if she was spectator or a character. She spoke to the audience about how she is proud of her daughter who was acting in the play, but wanted them to help her choose a boy for her. Once the lockdown started, I thought we should do something with her character because she was so entertaining,” explains Spatica.



It’s the character’s quirks, such as a typical Iyengar accent, her clothes and animated conversations, that make these videos engaging. Though she knows nothing about new-age dating or technology, Spatica’s Kumuda is well-aware of world news. Her videos tackle subjects such as the recent opening of Disneyland in Florida during the pandemic, and gyms reopening in Bengaluru.



Spatica’s inclination to the social grotesque style of theatre prompted her to develop the series. The use of this character and her exaggerated mannerisms to critique society, reflect the nuances of this style. “My ideas can come from anywhere. Going forward, I might review something that I have watched or read, and it could become a topic of discussion for Kumuda,” signs off Spatica.



Details: @spatica.r on Instagram



