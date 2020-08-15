Tamil actress, Nikki Galrani, tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of August. The actress posted a message on her Instagram page, and captioned it, "I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week.

I’m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now. I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support (sic)."

The actress debuted in Tamil cinema with GV Prakash-starrer Darling and was last seen in Kee that starred Jeeva in the lead role.

Nikki mentions in the letter she posted, "I know it's a really scary time for everyone right now and it's important that we be safe & think of other people's safety. Considering my age & that I have no pre-existing medical conditions, I know I'll get through this. But it scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends & everyone else who could be much more affected by this disease. So please be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly & don't go out unless you absolutely have to."