End this year with a spectacular play by Kanwal Khoosat. Presented by Zee Theatre, Gidh is a gripping teleplay from across the border starring Sana Jafri, Raasti Farooq and Adeel Afzal.

The play revolves around two women protagonists bound together by their shared miseries of life in a patriarchal society and it is all set to premiere on TataSky Theatre on 27th December at 2pm and 8pm. This is the first time that the play will be screened on TV and in India.

Gidh meaning Vulture in Hindi, delves into Saleema’s mundane life which is disrupted after an unexpected visit from Salma who claims to be her sister-in-law. As the plot unfolds, both the women share the trials of their respective lives which they had to undergo because of the same man – Junaid, Salma’s brother and Saleema’s husband. Together, they decide to put an end to their suffering, but it changes one of their lives forever.

Writer and director Kanwal Khoosat offers, “It has been an exciting experience collaborating with Zee Theatre. After Jhaanjhar Di Paanwaan Chhankaar and Mushk, the journey to Gidh has been more than enriching, engrossing and liberating as I embarked on developing the teleplay vocabulary for it. The development of the play was experimental, energetic and challenging, but overall, I am proud of the team that stood by me and believed in me to create something so authentic and so thrilling”.

Actor Sana Jafri says, “The characters in this play are the antithesis of the stereotypical women we see on TV as good or bad. In the beginning, I thought I was playing a woman very different from myself but ended up realising that we shared so many similarities. Working in a room full of strong women helped me let my guard down, altering my perception of womanhood as I know it. We incorporated all our unique experiences, ideas, stories and manifested it into a piece that didn’t adhere to any specific format”.