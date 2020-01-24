While Yakshagana is considered an intellectual form of storytelling, Dr Radhakrishna Urala, a renowned artiste, attempts to make it accessible to everyone through his unique performances. This weekend he presents a new show titled Story Ga Ma.



The narrative is an interpretation of Mohini and Bhasmasura’s story from Indian mythology. Explaining the premise, Radhakrishna says,“Bhasmasura wants to be more powerful and he asks his father Eshwara for a boon. He pressures his father to grant him the power to turn people into ashes by just placing his hand on their head.”



Story Ga Ma features five characters Eshwara, Parvathy, Bhasmasura, Vishnu and Mohini. The narrative is aided by songs. There isn’t a written script and the artistes improvise dialogues, reveals Radhakrishna. He says Yakshagana performances always end with a moral. The learning from Story Ga Ma is, “When children make unreasonably demands, parents need to take a stand. Bowing down to their offspring’s demands is not always a wise thing to do,” concludes the artiste.



Rs 200. January 25, 11 am. At Indian Music Experience, JP Nagar



ayeshatabassum@newindianexpress.com

@aishatax