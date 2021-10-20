Catch this seven-story anthology play, Coffee, at Alliance Française this Sunday

Spend your Sunday with Coffee! No, we don’t mean it literally but witnessing a theatre performance Coffee, a collection of seven different stories, all bound together by Chennai’s theatre artistes. Produced by Chennai Art Theatre and coordinated by theatre director and actor Denver Anthony Nicholas, Coffee features city’s popular artistes like Deepa Nambiar, Craig Lobo, Sandeep John, Zubin Vincent, Prashanth Oliver and Daksh among many others. The play also promises live music by Selva K S and Desmond Nicholas. Note: Keeping in mind social distancing, only 50% of seats are being sold. So get yours while they're still up for grabs at Bookmyshow.com.

At Edouard Michelin Auditorium, Alliance Française of Madras. From 7 pm. Tickets at 300.