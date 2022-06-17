Actor Yog Japee's acting workshop promises to be relevant to the times 

Talking about how this is the first acting workshop by Theatre Y since the pandemic, actor Yog Japee starts off by explaining, “I was a little stubborn and resisted online workshops. I felt there was a certain depth and rigour to learning in a physical class that will be lost if we go online.” Comprising 60 to 80 hours of training time, it is an intensive course that lasts up to a month-and-a-half with about 15 participants per batch. The Kaakha Kaakha actor further tells us that he has designed and curated the syllabus based on his own experience in theatre and films. “It is relevant to the times — and the requirements of the industry currently. It teaches you the dos and don’ts. We need this pool of trained human resources to propagate our own programmes where we constantly need facilitators, actors…” says the Soodhu Kavvum actor, who is currently busy with the film Sardar with Karthi in the lead. Future projects include Muttaiah Muralidharan’s biopic and a bilingual (MalyalamTamil) film in the making.

Actor Yog Japee

“I hope to create an ecosystem of trained and skilled actors, writers and voices,” says Yog, founder of Theatre Y, who further adds that they have separate batches for beginners who have no background in acting and another advanced one for those who wish to enhance and hone their skills. The surprise is that it is not just aspiring actors who enroll, but people from various walks of life who can be seen here — right from professors to corporate heads. What can participants expect once the course is done? “Casting houses, production houses and agents often call us directly as they know what to expect from our pool of talent, because we offer only trained and skilled portfolios,” says Yog adding that Theatre Y’s next production will showcase narratives of live experiences with mental health issues in collaborations with educational institutions and psychologists and other professionals to create awareness.

At Rs 45,000 onward per person, the workshop begins on July 1.

— Sabrina Rajan