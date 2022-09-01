This weekend Theatre Nisha brings to stage an intense play called Glue

A five-character play, Theatre Nisha brings to the stage an intense and disturbing script that explores the lives of street children. Scripted, designed and directed by V Balakrishnan. The story revolves around the character Lehsun who succumbs to the toxic addiction of glue to seek escape from the harsh realities of life. But it seems like there is no escape for her as reality catches up with her soon enough and is as deadly as the poison of glue. With her friend Ganju and mentor Kakdi, Lehsun tries to navigate through a overwhelming storm and the future looks bleak as ever. Will she manage to stay ahead or succumb like her peers to the stony silence that addiction leads one to? Catch the play this weekend and find out for yourself!



Entry restricted to 16+

At Alliance Francaise of Madras, Nungambakkam.

On September 3, at 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm

At INR 200 (Insider.in)