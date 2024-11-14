The Odyssey of Shri Krishna

The epic tale of Shri Krishna comes alive in Rajadhiraj: Love, Life, Leela, the world’s first mega-musical dedicated to the divine figure. Featuring over 180 performers and a creative team of industry stalwarts, the production offers a grand theatrical retelling of Krishna’s journey from Vraj to Dwarka.

Fresh from its record-breaking run at Mumbai’s Grand Theatre of NMACC, where it hosted 24 sold-out shows, Rajadhiraj is now set to dazzle Delhi audiences at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from November 29 to December 8.

Conceptualised and produced by Dhanraj Nathwani, Rajadhiraj is a labour of love brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a stellar team. Written by Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi and directed by Shruti Sharma, the production promises an immersive experience that blends spirituality with storytelling.

The show features 20 original songs composed by Bollywood duo Sachin-Jigar, performed live by the cast, offering a unique musical blend of Western symphony and Indian classical traditions. “Each note is designed to evoke the essence of Krishna’s journey,” say the composers, whose work complements the larger-than-life narrative.

The production design, helmed by award-winning director and designer Omung Kumar, transforms the stage into a vibrant depiction of ancient India. From the foothills of Govardhan Parvat to the opulent haveli of Nathdwara, every set detail transports the audience into Krishna’s world. Kumar’s designs, paired with evocative lighting and theatrical effects, create a sensory experience unlike any other.

The choreography, led by Bertwin D’souza and Shampa Gopikrishna, seamlessly combines storytelling with intricate dance movements. Their work brings to life Krishna’s leelas, showcasing the god’s playful spirit, profound teachings, and his connection with his devotees.

Costume designer Neeta Lulla lends her expertise to the production, crafting bespoke ensembles that reflect the opulence and tradition of Krishna’s era. Each piece, intricately detailed, enhances the visual storytelling and adds authenticity to the characters on stage.

Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani, who spearheaded the project, describes Rajadhiraj as a deeply transformative experience. “It’s not just a performance; it’s an odyssey of emotions, faith, and artistry. We wanted to create something that resonates universally, regardless of one’s cultural background,” she explains.

Audiences can expect a sensory journey through Krishna’s life, exploring his baal swaroop, his role as a protector and guide, and his spiritual teachings. The production balances grandeur with intimacy, offering moments of quiet reflection amidst the spectacle.

It’s worth noting that the performance employs theatrical haze, flashing lights, and fog to create its immersive atmosphere. These elements, while enhancing the experience, are something to consider for audience members sensitive to such effects.

Rajadhiraj: Love, Life, Leela is not just a tribute to Shri Krishna but a celebration of theatre’s power to connect, inspire, and transform. Whether you are a theatre enthusiast, a devotee, or simply someone seeking a unique artistic experience, this production promises to leave an indelible mark.

Tickets are available now for this limited run in Delhi. Prepare to step into the divine odyssey of Shri Krishna and witness a tale that transcends time, culture, and genre.