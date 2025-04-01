Courtroom drama Shadowed to be staged in New Delhi in April

New Delhi theatre enthisiasts are in for a thrilling theatrical experience as SHADOWed, an engaging courtroom drama, is set to hit the stage this April. Directed by Samar Sarila and Vidushi Mehra, SHADOWed is set to challenge minds and evoke deep debates.

Inspiration for SHADOWed

The thought–provoking play explores the complex themes of mental health trauma and the elusive elusive nature of truth. Against a modern–day backdrop, SHADOWed tracks the intense trial of 18-year-old Aaryan who is accused of killing his powerful uncle Minister Siddhant Shah. The dramatic courtroom battle is fought out through the opposing confrontations of defence lawyer Victor Roy prosecutor Jayati and the pivotal evidence of clinical psychiatrist Dr Vineeta Varma.

Taking cues from the Hollywood hit Primal Fear, SHADOWed has been reimagined for an Indian audience with a minimalist set and raw evocative performances.

Vidushi Mehra says, “With SHADOWed we’ve decided to tackle issues that are usually swept under the carpet—mental health trauma and the nuance of truth. It’s a raw honest and emotionally charged production that we hope will not only engage audiences but also initiate meaningful conversations.”

Samar Sarila adds, “SHADOWed is more than a courtroom drama—it's a reflection of the times we are living in. The play disrupts assumptions and muddles guilt and innocence power and vulnerability. It’s a raw experience for both the actors and the audience.”

INR 1,770 onwards. At April 19 and 26, 4 pm and 7 pm, April 20 and 27, 7 pm. At Alliance Française, Lodhi Road.