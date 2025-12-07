Anna Karenina arrives in Mumbai as Eifman ballet brings a fierce new language of emotion

His dancers must navigate that mystery with extraordinary physical range. The ballet moves from the cold poise of St Petersburg society to the thrill of the horse races, from marital fracture to opium visions and finally to a death that arrives with tragic inevitability.

Tchaikovsky’s score, the sculptural sets by Zinovy Margolin and the severe, elegant costumes by Vyacheslav Okunev turn the ballet into a kind of fever dream, where the familiar becomes charged with foreboding.

This is the first visit of the Eifman Ballet to India, and for the National Centre for the Performing Arts, it marks an ambitious step in its wider mission. Mr K. N. Suntook, Chairman of the NCPA, sees the collaboration as a continuation of the institution’s founding ethos. “By bringing a company like this to Mumbai, we are saying: Indian audiences are ready for work that challenges them, not just dazzles them.”

His view of the city’s shifting cultural appetite is equally perceptive. Technology, he believes, has paradoxically heightened the desire for live experience rather than satisfied it. “People watch clips online and follow these companies,” he notes. “But that access does not fulfil them. They need to be in the room, unable to pause or skip ahead.”

Why the Eifman Ballet’s India debut matters for Mumbai’s cultural future

Mr. Suntook’s long-term vision places this collaboration within a larger trajectory. For Mumbai to become a genuine centre for the world’s most important performing arts companies, ambitious productions must appear with regularity rather than in occasional bursts. As he puts it, “One extraordinary production every few years does not build infrastructure. Consistent exposure to the finest work elevates what people expect and crave.”