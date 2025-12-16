Paradise is not perfection, it is the entirety of life: Lin Su-Lien on MORE MORE Paradise

A

Lin Su-Lien: MORE MORE Paradise originated from Paradise, a work created by visual artist Chuang Che-Wei in 2023, inspired by Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights. His original piece used AI-generated imagery and live musicians to depict layered visions of heaven, hell, and the human world.

After collaborating with him, I began to ask myself: if I were to reinterpret the idea of “paradise,” what form would it take? That question eventually led me to create a completely new theatrical dance work.

Mark Twain once said, “Comedy is tragedy plus time.” During the creation period, I injured both my knees and suddenly couldn’t dance or work. Those days were painful and frustrating, but I was deeply moved by the care and support of people around me. Heaven and hell coexisted in my life at that time, and that emotional complexity became the true starting point of MORE MORE Paradise.

The original piece runs for one hour. For India, we are presenting a condensed 30-minute version. While the full work includes extensive text and spoken word, for this tour I removed all language so that the dancers’ bodies could become the most direct and pure storytellers. To me, paradise is not perfection—it is the fullness of life itself, where joy and sorrow, light and darkness, all coexist.