Vinay Varma’s play ‘Paaswala’ a unique conversation on death

What happens when theatre dares to step into spaces we often avoid, even in thought? Vinay Varma’s new play ‘Paaswala’, an adaptation of the late Jayant Pawar’s poignant interview ‘Mulakhat’ with a crematorium keeper, does just that. Set entirely in a crematorium and revolving around its enigmatic caretaker, ‘Paaswala’ is not merely about death; it is a stark, soul-searching meditation on life itself.

Vinay, known for his fearless storytelling, confesses he was drawn to the sheer audacity of the subject

The play is set to be staged on July 20 at Lamakaan. Vinay, known for his fearless storytelling, confesses he was drawn to the sheer audacity of the subject. “It’s rare for anyone to even attempt such a theme,” he says, adding, “The idea is morbid, unsettling to read, let alone perform. But what about those who live and work in crematoriums, who see mutilated bodies every day? How do they normalise death?”

At the heart of ‘Paaswala’ is what Vinay calls ‘the chilling stillness’ of its central character, the crematorium keeper. But is it truly numbness, or a mask? Does he ever soften? Or is he simply a hardened professional performing the final duty of human existence?

Drawing from Jayant Pawar’s deeply researched writing and elevated by Vinay’s immersive direction, ‘Paaswala’ doesn’t dwell on death — it contemplates what precedes it, and what might follow. “It’s more about life than death,” Vinay insists, adding, “Rebirth, perhaps... and the realisation that life and death are inseparable, walking hand in hand.”

Though the original script needed little reworking, casting was crucial. It took Vinay over three months to find the right actor to portray the crematorium keeper, someone with a weathered face, the right build, and a life that felt lived-in. The role of the journalist came through a chance meeting with an old friend. “Despite their theatrical experience, both actors initially struggled to come to terms with the content,” he reveals, adding, “But as rehearsals progressed, and especially during the blocking, they began to warm up to the idea of the ‘cremation’.”

But ‘Paaswala’ is far from a static two-person dialogue. “As a director, I had to ensure it never felt like just two people talking,” he says, adding, “There’s a quiet dynamism in the staging that brings the interview to life. One must watch it to truly grasp that energy.”

Performed in Hindi with a gentle Marathi inflection, ‘Paaswala’ pays homage to its origins. “Deaths happen everywhere,” says the director, adding, “Language is the least of barriers.”

And what does he hope audiences take home? “Humility,” he says softly, “And gratitude, for everything life has given them. Because no matter who we are, we’ll all return to Mother Earth one day.”



— Story by Vennapusala Ramya