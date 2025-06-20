Rachel Zegler serenades the crowd for free in a new London production of ‘Evita’

In a new production of “Evita,” one of the biggest moments isn’t on the stage.

Midway through the show, Rachel Zegler, playing Argentine first lady Eva Perón, emerges onto an exterior balcony at the London Palladium and sings “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” to whoever is passing by below. The performance is streamed back on video to the audience inside.

In the new Evita at the London Palladium, Rachel Zegler sings from the theatre's actual balcony

News has spread quickly since the show began previews this week, and hundreds have gathered outside the historic venue in London’s West End theaterland to enjoy the free serenade by the “Snow White” star.

The show’s composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, said that it makes for “an extraordinary moment” in his musical about a woman who rose from poverty to power and was adored by the masses.