Aadyam Theatre’s dance musical Mumbai Star set to capture the grit, chaos, and love of Mumbai

Aadyam Theatre the Aditya Birla Group’s initiative, dedicated to original Indian storytelling, is set to premiere its most ambitious production to date: Mumbai Star. This spectacular dance musical, produced by The Dragon Rose Project, a project by The Min-on Concert Association, Tokyo, Japan, promises a thrilling fusion of theatre movement and music exploring themes of dreams and determination.

All about Mumbai Star

Directed by Nadir Khan, with choreography by Avantika Bahl, Mumbai Star features movement collaborations from Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Vidushi, Uma Dogra, Krutika Mehta and Vivaran Dhasmana. The narrative centres on Dev, a young dancer, from a coastal town who arrives in Mumbai, with aspirations of winning the city’s major talent competition. His journey unfolds through the contrasting worlds of fame, love and identity marked by a transformative encounter with a mentor.

At the heart of Mumbai Star, is an original genre-defying album by acclaimed composer Dhruv Ghanekar with lyrics by Ishitta Arun. The 19-track album, featuring eight songs and eleven instrumental pieces blends hip hop kathak romantic ballads orchestral themes and folk-infused percussive tracks. The studio album boasts a notable lineup of artistes including Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz and Kunal Ganjawala.

Mumbai Star will premiere with two performances in Mumbai on 24th and 25th May 2025 at St Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra.