Aditya Rawal on The Queen, his new play at Prithvi Festival and writing women beyond stereotypes

As The Queen premieres at the Prithvi Festival, writer Aditya Rawal and director Daniel D’Souza bring to stage a haunting story set in 1567 Banasvan. The play reimagines a forgotten slice of history through Queen Durga — a woman grappling with love, power, and erasure. Moving beyond archetypes of virtuous or scheming queens, Puja Sarup’s Durga emerges as a deeply human figure caught in the emotional and political tremors of her time.

Playwright Aditya Rawal opens up about creating Queen Durga

Inspired by Macbeth and Medea, and shaped by Aditya’s reflections on love and loss, The Queen explores the emotional cost of survival and the quiet forces — ambition, envy, desire — that reshape kingdoms. Produced by 72° East Productions, it features Danish Hussain / Mukul Chadda, Sharvari Deshpande, and Rohit Mehra / Dheer Hira in pivotal roles.

Indulge catches up with Aditya Rawal for a quick conversation on craft, truth and legacy.

Through Queen Durga, you seem to challenge how Indian history — and theatre — often portray women. She isn’t virtuous, scheming, or victimised, but deeply human and unpredictable. What was your process in creating a woman who holds power yet remains emotionally real?

To be honest, there wasn’t a fixed process — it was more of a mindset shift. There was a conscious attempt to move away from going with the first idea. You know, when you’re writing in a flow, putting down a scene or a line, the first thing that comes to your mind usually feels right. But when you take your time and really allow the characters to breathe, they begin to speak for themselves. That’s when they start to resemble real people.

Also, whether it’s a man or a woman, someone in a position of power or not, the goal as a writer is always to create three-dimensional characters. You have to be aware of when you’re slipping into a cliché — a line or action that feels familiar from something you’ve seen or heard before — and discard it unless it truly fits the character. The idea is to serve the truth of the person you’re writing.