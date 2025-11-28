Director Tony Mercer talks about Nutcracker on Ice's India debut; 'We actually built a real ice rink on stage...'
In conversation with Indulge Express, director Tony Mercer reveals what makes The Nutcracker on Ice a global phenomenon as the Imperial Ice Stars prepare for their India debut at NMACC.
Nutcracker On Ice is making its debut in Mumbai at the Grand Theatre at the NMACC in December
Inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 tale and the legendary Tchaikovsky–Ivanov ballet, the story has captivated audiences for generations, and Mercer—alongside Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Platov and World Champion Maxim Staviski—now reimagines it as a breath-taking theatre-on-ice spectacle.
From preserving the emotional heart of the Christmas classic to crafting magical moments like falling snow and a full ice rink on stage, he promises a December experience designed to mesmerise Mumbai.
What made you bring The Nutcracker on Ice to India?
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Imperial Ice Stars and our productions touring around the world. We’ve been fortunate to travel to 31 countries so far and perform for nearly 20 million people. But we had never been to India.
So when we began speaking with The Grand Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai about bringing one of our shows, it felt like the perfect way to close 2025—our milestone year—with a debut in a country we’d never visited, on a stage we’d never performed on.
We also wanted to introduce this new genre of theatre on ice to Mumbai audiences, who largely haven’t experienced figure skating in a theatrical format. That’s how the collaboration with NMACC came together, and we decided on a beautiful, family-oriented, Christmassy production—absolutely perfect for December.
When you adapt The Nutcracker for ice, what’s the one thing you always keep, and one thing you love changing?
The one thing that must always remain is the essence of the story. At its heart, The Nutcracker is about a young girl who adores Christmas, her family, and her beloved godfather (Joselma in our version). She slips into a dream, and like many of us during Christmas, she enters a world shaped by hope and imagination.
It’s essential to preserve the moment when the Nutcracker Prince awakens, the battle unfolds, and he takes her on the journey to his kingdom—the Land of Sweets. That emotional core is non-negotiable.
What I change each time is the production itself. We’ve just finished touring Europe this autumn, and we’re fortunate to receive standing ovations regularly—something I’m always proud of. But yesterday’s applause belongs to yesterday. I’m constantly trying to elevate the show, refine moments, and deepen the experience, especially when performing for a new audience with a different cultural lens.
Maybe it’s my Virgo nature, but I never want to rest on my laurels. The goal is always to improve.
For Indian audiences watching ice-theatre for the first time, what moment in the show will truly surprise them?
There are many standout elements—the set is beautiful, the costumes are exquisite, the special effects are magical. Watching an ordinary Christmas tree suddenly grow as Clara’s dream takes over is always a delight. We have aerial acrobatics, we have fire on ice… there’s so much to enjoy.
But the moment that will truly take audiences by surprise happens right at the beginning. When the curtain rises, there’s a gentle draft of cold air across the theatre and snow starts to fall. In that instant, people realise: they actually built an ice rink on the stage. It takes months of planning and extraordinary effort from our technicians and the entire backstage team—people the audience never gets to see.
By the end of the performance, I hope audiences fall completely in love with it. It’s a remarkable family show, and I always say: if you’re anywhere between the ages of six and 106, there’s something in it for you.