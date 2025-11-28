Director Tony Mercer talks about Nutcracker on Ice's India debut; 'We actually built a real ice rink on stage...'

A

The one thing that must always remain is the essence of the story. At its heart, The Nutcracker is about a young girl who adores Christmas, her family, and her beloved godfather (Joselma in our version). She slips into a dream, and like many of us during Christmas, she enters a world shaped by hope and imagination.

It’s essential to preserve the moment when the Nutcracker Prince awakens, the battle unfolds, and he takes her on the journey to his kingdom—the Land of Sweets. That emotional core is non-negotiable.

What I change each time is the production itself. We’ve just finished touring Europe this autumn, and we’re fortunate to receive standing ovations regularly—something I’m always proud of. But yesterday’s applause belongs to yesterday. I’m constantly trying to elevate the show, refine moments, and deepen the experience, especially when performing for a new audience with a different cultural lens.

Maybe it’s my Virgo nature, but I never want to rest on my laurels. The goal is always to improve.