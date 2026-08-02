First look at Royal Shakespeare Company's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, which spans the final years before the events of the novels

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has officially revealed the full cast of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, the new stage adaptation inspired by A Song of Ice and Fire, ahead of its official opening next week.
The newly released promotional image places Michael Shaeffer's King Aerys II Targaryen at its centre, flanked by actors portraying Ashara Dayne, Elia Martell, Rhaella Targaryen, Robert Baratheon, Lyanna Stark, Brandon Stark, Rhaegar Targaryen and Eddard Stark. The production also marks the first time many of these beloved characters have been recast since HBO's Game of Thrones, including figures who do not appear in the image, such as Jaime Lannister, played by Maxim Ays.
Set roughly a decade before the events of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels and the television series, The Mad King unfolds primarily during a royal banquet in the final years of King Aerys II Targaryen's reign. The play explores the political tensions and personal rivalries that eventually ignite Robert's Rebellion, offering fans a fresh perspective on one of Westeros' most pivotal eras.
The production finally held its first preview performance on Tuesday after postponing its opening week. Originally scheduled to begin previews on July 20 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, the first four performances were cancelled as the creative team sought additional time to refine the ambitious production. A further preview scheduled for July 25 was also called off just hours before curtain-up, disappointing fans who had travelled long distances, including some from overseas.
Before the curtain rose on Tuesday, director Dominic Cooke informed the audience that it was the world premiere and cautioned that technical interruptions were possible because the company had not yet completed a full on-stage run-through during rehearsals. Despite those concerns, the nearly four-hour performance proceeded smoothly without any unscheduled stops and concluded with a standing ovation from the audience.
According to the RSC, the production has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees through social media and email. To make up for the cancelled previews, the company has added several extra performances, although tickets remain scarce for much of the play's limited two-month engagement.
George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is officially scheduled to open on August 8.