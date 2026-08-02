First look at Royal Shakespeare Company's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, which spans the final years before the events of the novels

Before the curtain rose on Tuesday, director Dominic Cooke informed the audience that it was the world premiere and cautioned that technical interruptions were possible because the company had not yet completed a full on-stage run-through during rehearsals. Despite those concerns, the nearly four-hour performance proceeded smoothly without any unscheduled stops and concluded with a standing ovation from the audience.

According to the RSC, the production has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees through social media and email. To make up for the cancelled previews, the company has added several extra performances, although tickets remain scarce for much of the play's limited two-month engagement.

George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is officially scheduled to open on August 8.