Shaam-e-Rekhta brings the magic of Urdu poetry and theatre to Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed an evocative celebration of Urdu as Rekhta Foundation, in collaboration with the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation, brought Shaam-e-Rekhta to the city for the first time on August 9. Held at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, the houseful evening brought together poetry, music and theatre in a celebration of a language deeply woven into India’s shared cultural memory.

Celebrating India’s shared cultural memory through poetry and music

Conceived as an intimate extension of Rekhta’s flagship festival, Jashn-e-Rekhta, Shaam-e-Rekhta presented two acclaimed productions that explored different facets of Urdu’s enduring cultural legacy.

The evening opened with Ek Mulaqat, directed by Saif Hyder Hasan. Featuring Shekhar Suman as poet Sahir Ludhianvi and Geetika Tyagi as Amrita Pritam, the play explored the poignant, unfulfilled relationship between two towering literary figures. Through their emotional intimacy, creative companionship and quiet longing, the production offered an intimate glimpse into a relationship that found its most enduring expression through words.