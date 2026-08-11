Shaam-e-Rekhta brings the magic of Urdu poetry and theatre to Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed an evocative celebration of Urdu as Rekhta Foundation, in collaboration with the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation, brought Shaam-e-Rekhta to the city for the first time on August 9. Held at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, the houseful evening brought together poetry, music and theatre in a celebration of a language deeply woven into India’s shared cultural memory.
Conceived as an intimate extension of Rekhta’s flagship festival, Jashn-e-Rekhta, Shaam-e-Rekhta presented two acclaimed productions that explored different facets of Urdu’s enduring cultural legacy.
The evening opened with Ek Mulaqat, directed by Saif Hyder Hasan. Featuring Shekhar Suman as poet Sahir Ludhianvi and Geetika Tyagi as Amrita Pritam, the play explored the poignant, unfulfilled relationship between two towering literary figures. Through their emotional intimacy, creative companionship and quiet longing, the production offered an intimate glimpse into a relationship that found its most enduring expression through words.
The second presentation, Rang Aur Noor – Urdu Shairo’n Ke Filmi Shahkaar, written and directed by Huma Khalil, transported audiences to the golden era of Urdu poetry in Indian cinema. Blending live music, dance, narration and immersive visuals, the two-hour production celebrated the verses of legendary poets and their lasting influence on generations of listeners and film audiences.
Among the distinguished guests were Justice Vibhu Bakhru and former MLA R. Roshan Baig.
For Rekhta Foundation founder Sanjiv Saraf, the evening was a reminder that Urdu is “more than a language” — it is part of India’s shared cultural memory.
Bengaluru’s enthusiastic response reinforced that sentiment. In an age of rapidly changing cultural landscapes, Shaam-e-Rekhta demonstrated the enduring power of poetry, performance and music to make heritage immediate, accessible and alive.