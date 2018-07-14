Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone to premiere despite objection 

Sunny Leone is ready to tell her story through Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone despite the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) having issues with the usage of "Kaur" in the title of the web series.



According to a report, SGPC have objected to the use of "Kaur" in the title of the film which will premiere on Zee5 on July 16.



According to reports, Diljit Singh Bedi, SGPC's additional secretary and spokesperson, had told that the usage would hurt Sikh sentiments as Sunny did not follow the teachings of the Sikh gurus. Hence, she had no right to use the title "Kaur".



Refusing to comment on the objection, Sunny Leone tweeted on Saturday and it read: "The next chapter of my life starts in a few days! Are you ready to take the journey with me through my eyes? #guiltyofdoingitmyway @ZEE5India @namahpictures @freshlimefilms @adidatt #karenjitkaur."



The former adult film actress shot to fame in India when she entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012.



