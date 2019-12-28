Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and try to sort out differences between former friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.



In new videos tweeted by Colors channel, Rohit's entry leaves the contestants surprised.



He asks all the contestants to leave the room, and sits down to talk to Sidharth and Asim who engaged in a heated argument regarding a simple household chore.



Rohit asks Sidharth why he gets so angry. He reminds the two about their friendship. During the chat, Sidharth ends up crying.



Asim's fans have now gathered and making #StopBullyingAsim trend on Twitter.



After watching the videos, one wrote: "Wow! The one who bullies the most is playing victim card with crocodile tears! And the one who is targeted, bullied, character assassinated constantly is facing it all! Y'all

#StopBullyingAsim."



Another wrote: "Sid is bonafide bully asim riaz is better off without him. With all this intimidation even if he's forced to tolerate shukla's abuses quietly. We asim fans will never support anyone but asim. Period. #StopBullyingAsim."



One tweeted: "Asim alone is good he doesn't need any monster friend."