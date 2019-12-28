Ahoy, all you fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, who has been eagerly waiting for the return of the series can rest easy now! Netflix has a release date of its third season and you can most likely watch it on January 24. The first season of Sabrina’s was aired on Netflix in October 2018 and since then it has garnered steady fans throughout the world, including India. The series is now supposed to take a darker turn as Sabrina is all set to enter hell to save her boyfriend from the evil forces. So are you ready for it?