Star Wars: The Mandalorian just concluded its first season on Friday and fans are excited for the Disney+ series more than ever before. However, it seems like there may be a long wait. Creator Jon Favreau had earlier confirmed that there would be a Season 2, and now with the Season's finale, the showrunner took to Twitter to give everyone a better idea of when the new instalment will actually arrive.

Favreau tweeted a picture of a model of a Star Wars creature with a message for fans of The Mandalorian. In the tweet, he confirmed that Season 2 would be arriving in the fall of next year.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

"Season 2 of The Mandalorian coming Fall 2020," Favreau wrote in the tweet.

While the fandom will have to wait to find out what happens to Din Djarin, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and Baby Yoda, one can be sure that that they will be recurring members in the storyline. However, to keep spirits up, Disney+ is releasing brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to keep the adventure going.