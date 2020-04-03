Starting this Friday, Hotstar has upgraded itself to Disney+ Hotstar. With a fresh new look and enhanced user interface, Disney+ Hotstar will bring the magic of Disney's storytelling and the scale and technological expertise of Hotstar -- giving users an enhanced video streaming experience.

With people staying indoors to practise social distancing, Disney+ Hotstar will offer over 250 superhero and animated films, over 100 series including Disney+ Originals and engaging kids' content, along with latest Bollywood blockbusters and Hotstar Specials. People can explore the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can watch the best of superheroes movies like "The Avengers", "Iron Man", "Thor Ragnarok" or latest movies including "The Lion King", "Frozen II", "Aladdin" and "Toy Story 4". Families can spend quality time together with characters like Mickey Mouse, Gajju Bhai, Doraemon and Shin-chan.

Starting today, people can pick from three distinct offerings –- Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier. The subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium will receive all the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, with the addition of access to English language content and 29 Disney+ Originals, including "The Mandalorian" from Jon Favreau; "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp" as well as the latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox, Showtime. It will come at the price of Rs 1499 for a year. There will be language-based subscription meaning that Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers can enjoy content in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal.

Here's a list of all the content available on Disney Plus.



Exclusive TV shows

The Mandalorian

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Encore

Marvel Hero Project

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The Imagineering Story

Forky Asks A Question

Pixar In Real Life

Pixar Sparkshorts

Pick of the Litter

Disney Family Sundays

Star Wars The Clone Wars (season 7)

Diary of a Future President

Shop Class

Fairy Tale Weddings

Exclusive Movies

Lady and the Tramp (2019 version)

Noelle

One Day at Disney

Togo

Timmy Failure

Animated movies

The Golden Touch (short subject – 1935)

On Ice (short subject -1935)

Elmer Elephant (short subject – 1936)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Sea Scouts (short subject – 1939)

Pinocchio (1940)

Fantasia (1940)

Donald’s Dog Laundry (short subject -1940)

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

Dumbo (1941)

Bambi (1942)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

How to Play Football (short subject – 1944)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Double Dribble (short subject – 1946)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

All in a Nutshell (short subject – 1949)

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Out of Scale (short subject – 1951)

Lambert the Sheepish Lion (short subject – 1952)

Peter Pan (1953)

The New Neighbor (short subject – 1953)

Don’s Fountain of Youth (short subject – 1953)

Dragon Around (short subject – 1954)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

101 Dalmatians (1961)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Aristocats (1970)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Small One (short subject – 1978)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Oliver & Company (1988)

he Little Mermaid (1989)

Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Thumbelina (1994)

Alladin The Return of Jafar (1994)

The Lion King (1994)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

Hercules (1997)

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Recess: School’s Out (2001)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Treasure Planet (2002)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

Destino (short subject – 2003)

Teacher’s Pet (2004)

The Lion King 1½ (2004)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

Home on the Range (2004)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Mulan II (2005)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

Valiant (2005)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

The Emperor’s New School (2006)

Bambi II (2006)

The Wild (2006)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Bolt (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

G-Force (2009)

Tangled (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Frozen (2013)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Moana (2016)

Zootopia (2016)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Animated series

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

DuckTales (1987)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

The Simpsons (1989)

TaleSpin (1990)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

Goof Troop (1992)

The Little Mermaid – Series (1992)

Bonkers (1993)

Gargoyles (1994)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

Quack Pack (1996)

Mighty Ducks – Series (1996)

Recess (1997)

Hercules – Series (1998)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

The Proud Family (2001)

Kim Possible (2002)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

Little Einsteins (2005)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

The Replacements (2006)

Handy Manny (2006)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

Fish Hooks (2010)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Henry Hugglemonster (2013)

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (2014)

Miles from Tomorrowland (2015)

Star Vs The Forces of Evil (2015)

PJ Masks (2015)

The Lion Guard (2015)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Vampirina (2017)

Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

Muppet Babies (2018)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Big City Greens (2018)

Marvel Rising (2018)

Amphibia (2019)

Bluey (2019)

Live-action movies

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Treasure Island (1950)

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Old Yeller (1957)

The Sign of Zorro (1958)

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Pollyanna (1960)

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

The Parent Trap (1961)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

Almost Angels (1962)

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)

The Incredible Journey (1963)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

Those Calloways (1965)

The Sound of Music (1965)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)

The Love Bug (1969)

My Dog, The Thief (1969)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

The Million Dollar Duck (1971)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Hacksaw (1971)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

The Biscuit Eater (1972)

Snowball Express (1972)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

The Bears and I (1974)

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

Gus (1976)

Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)

Freaky Friday (1977)

A Tale of Two Critters (1977)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Candleshoe (1977)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

The Cat From Outer Space (1978)

The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

The Black Hole (1979)

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

Amy (1981)

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

TRON (1982)

Splash (1984)

Return to Oz (1985)

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Casebusters (1986)

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

The Christmas Star (1986)

Benji the Hunted (1987)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Willow (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Turner & Hooch (1989)

Cheetah (1989)

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

White Fang (1991)

Shipwrecked (1991)

The Rocketeer (1991)

Newsies (1992)

Sister Act (1992)

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

Cool Runnings (1993)

The Sandlot (1993)

Life With Mikey (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Iron Will (1994)

Blank Check (1994)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

The Santa Clause (1994)

Heavyweights (1995)

Tall Tale (1995)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)

Tom and Huck (1995)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Kazaam (1996)

Jack (1996)

First Kid (1996)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

That Darn Cat (1997)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)

Flubber (1997)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Mulan (1998)

The Parent Trap (1998)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

My Favorite Martian (1999)

The Straight Story (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Annie (1999)

The Kid (2000)

Remember the Titans (2000)

102 Dalmatians (2000)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Dr Doolittle 2 (2001)

Snow Dogs (2002)

The Rookie (2002)

The Country Bears (2002)

Ice Age (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)

Holes (2003)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

George of the Jungle 2 (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Freaky Friday (2003)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Miracle (2004)

Around The World In 89 Days (2004)

Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

The Pacifier (2005)

Millions (2005)

The Sandlot 2 (2005)

Ice Princess (2005)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Twitches (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Glory Road (2006)

Eight Below (2006)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Invincible (2006)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

The Sandlot: Heading Home (2007)

The Game Plan (2007)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

College Road Trip (2008)

Bedtime Stories (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Avatar (2009)

Old Dogs (2009)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Secretariat (2010)

TRON: Legacy (2010)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

The Muppets (2011)

Red Tails (2012)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

Super Buddies (2013)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

The Finest Hours (2016)

The BFG (2016)

Alice Through The Looking Glass (2016)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

Dumbo (2019)

Aladdin (2019)

The Lion King (2019)

A Wrinkle in Time (2019)

TV movies

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers (1975)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

Brink! (1998)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)

Halloweentown (1998)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Can of Worms (1999)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

Smart House (1999)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Genius (1999)

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Horse Sense (1999)

Up, Up and Away (2000)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

Rip Girls (2000)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

Ready to Run (2000)

Quints (2000)

The Other Me (2000)

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Motocrossed (2001)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Hounded (2001)

The Jennie Project (2001)

Jumping Ship (2001)

The Poof Point (2001)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

‘Twas the Night (2001)

Three Days (2001)

Double Teamed (2002)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Tru Confessions (2002)

Get a Clue (2002)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)

The Scream Team (2002)

You Wish! (2003)

Right on Track (2003)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

The Young Black Stallion (2003)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

Phil of the Future (2004)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Now You See It… (2005)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Go Figure (2005)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

High School Musical (2006)

Cow Belles (2006)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Read It and Weep (2006)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Flicka (2006)

Jump In! (2007)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

Twitches Too (2007)

Snowglobe (2007)

Minutemen (2008)

Camp Rock (2008)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

Dadnapped (2009)

Hatching Pete (2009)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

Skyrunners (2009)

Starstruck (2010)

Den Brother (2010)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Avalon High (2010)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Geek Charming (2011)

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

Frenemies (2012)

Violetta (2012)

Let It Shine (2012)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Cloud 9 (2014)

Zapped (2014)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Descendants (2015)

Invisible Sister (2015)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

The Swap (2016)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Zombies (2018)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)

Life-Size 2 (2018)

Kim Possible (2019)

The Little Mermaid Live (2019)

The Descendents 3 (2019)

Live-action series

Boy Meets World (1993)

Smart Guy (1997)

Out of the Box (1998)

So Weird (1999)

Even Stevens (2000)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

That’s So Raven (2003)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

JONAS (2009)

Sonny with a Chance (2009)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Shake It Up (2010)

Kickin’ It (2011)

Jessie (2011)

Austin and Ally (2011)

Lab Rats (2012)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Girl Meets World (2014)

I Didn’t Do It (2014)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

The Muppets – Series (2015)

Just Like Me (2016)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Soy Luna (2016)

The Lodge (2016)

Andi Mack (2017)

Raven’s Home (2017)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

Fast Layne (2019)

Documentaries

The Living Desert (1953)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

The African Lion (1955)

Secrets of Life (1956)

Perri (1957)

White Wilderness (1958)

Jungle Cat (1959)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)

Deep Blue (2003)

Sacred Planet (2004)

America’s Heart and Soul (2004)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)

Roving Mars (2006)

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)

Wild Russia (2008)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

Easter Island Unsolved (2009)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Great Migrations (2010)

Wings of Life (2011)

African Cats (2011)

Brain Games (2011)

Wicked Tuna (2011)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

Drain The Great Lakes (2011)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

Life Below Zero (2013)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Drain The Bermuda Triangle (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Bears (2014)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (2014)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

Drain The Titanic (2015)

America’s National Parks (2015)

Wild Yellowstone (2015)

World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (2016)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)

Before the Flood (2016)

Drain The Ocean: WWII (2016)

Continent 7: Antarctica (2016)

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Born in China (2017)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)

Earth Live (2017)

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Breaking2 (2017)

Year Million (2017)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City (2017)

Jane (2017)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

Drain Alcatraz (2017)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Into the Okavango (2018)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

One Strange Rock (2018)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Science Fair (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

The Flood (2018)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Out There With Jack Randall (2019)

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)

Penguins (2019)

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

Hostile Planet (2019)

Expedition Amelia (2019)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (2019)

Dog: Impossible (2019)

Dolphin Reef (2020)

Elephant (2020)

Star Wars movies and series

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series (2008)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: The Last Jedia (2017)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)

Marvel movies and series

Spider-Woman (1979)

Spider-Man – Series (1981)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

X-Men – Series (1992)

Iron Man – Series (1994)

Fantastic Four – Series (1994)

Spider-Man – Series (1994)

The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)

Silver Surfer – Series (1998)

Spider-Man Unlimited – Series (1999)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

X-Men: Evolution – Series (2000)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)

Marvel 75 Years: Fron Pulp to Pop (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Guardians of the Galaxy – Series (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Inhumans (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2 (2017)

Doctor Strange (2017)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Black Panther (2018)

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri (2019)

Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire (2019)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers Endgame (2019)

Pixar movies