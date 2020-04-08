With the lockdown keeping us grounded, most social and religious festivals have taken a backseat. But to mark the festive spirit of Hanuman Jayanti, the auspicious festival commemorating the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is one of the most beloved gods in Hinduism, &TV is organising a unique initiative wherein all the viewers and can recite the Hanuman Chalisa together with their families, as it plays on the channel on April 8, at 9,30 pm.

Here’s what &TV artistes from the show ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’ had to say on this initiative alongside their connection and devotion towards Lord Hanuman, this Hanuman Jayanti.

Sneha Wagh, Mata Anjana of &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

“I begin my day listening to Hanuman Chalisa. It helps me create a positive vibe and fills me with the motivation and energy to get on with my day. Although I am not a regular visitor to temples, I ensure I visit Hanuman temple whenever I get time. This Hanuman Jayanti, amid the lockdown, I will celebrate this festival at home with my family. I will be assisting my mother in cooking sweet delicacies and prepare for the puja, and later, we all will be tuning in to &TV to recite the verses of the Hanuman Chalisa,” tells Sneha Wagh, who plays Mata Anjana in the popular series.

In fact, all the actors of the series are excited to be a part of such a spiritual initiative by the channel in times of lockdown.

Jiten Lalwani, the Maharaj Kesari in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

“As a child, I grew up listening to Lord Hanuman’s stories of bhakti, and since then I have always worshipped him. I have inculcated the same habit in my children as well. This Hanuman Jayanti, we will celebrate by making a garland at home, cleaning the temple and singing bhajans in praise of Lord Hanuman,” says Jiten Lalwani, who plays Maharaj Kesari in the series.

So, don't feel bad during the lockdown that you can't visit your God in his abode, instead tune in to the channel and join others in invoking him.