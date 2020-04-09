A documentary dives deep into the subject of COVID-19 and sheds insight from those leading the fight to find answers as well as a possible cure.

Even before one could understand what is COVID-19, this novel form of coronavirus turned into a global health crisis. Seemingly overnight, the virus changed our daily lives and the way we interact within our very own communities.

But how did we get here? A documentary dives deep into the subject and sheds light on everything related to the virus - be it the news that the virus jumped from animals to humans in a market in Wuhan (China) or how the governments are fighting against this virus or tracing the origin of the outbreak in the United States.

Titled PANDEMIC: COVID-19, this one-hour-long documentary will look at how within a matter of weeks, this virus spread throughout China and beyond, alarming healthcare professionals and scientists. Experts will also reveal why COVID-19 is unique, why the world was so unprepared for it and what could have been done differently to contain its spread.

The documentary will also look at the effects of the drastic measures happening across countries as institutions, schools and businesses are shut down to prevent transmission and present views from the leading experts in medicine on the frontlines as well as academia, government officials and patients with first-hand accounts.

Produced for Science Channel by ITN Productions, the documentary can be watched on April 15, 10 PM on Discovery, Discovery HD and recently launched streaming service Discovery Plus.