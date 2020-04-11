Leading Telugu regional channel Star Maa announced that they will retelecast the season 1 of popular reality show Bigg Boss during this lockdown period. Elated Bigg Boss fans have taken it to Twitter to thank the channel for this decision.

#ThankYouStarMaa became one of the nationwide trending hashtags on Saturday as fans of Jr NTR, the host of the show, tweeted thank you notes as well as their favourite moments from the show.

See the posts:

Starting April 12, Star Maa will telecast BiggBoss at 6 pm and 10 pm.