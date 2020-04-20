You've seen him as the sauve and smart comedian who put the Indian perspective out through his specials on Netflix. But now, Vir Das is treating his fans on the OTT platform with his new avatar as the killer comedian Hasmukh Sudiya.

Vir's latest show, Hasmukh, has revealed a different side of the actor-comedian and has turned out to be quite a sensation on Netflix. Written and produced by Vir, the show has the audience hooked on it. Interestingly, the most popular show in India for the last couple of weeks was the Spanish thriller series Money Heist but in just three days since its release, Hasmukh has toppled the foreign language show to get the number one slot on Netflix India.



Hasmukh could pass of as an underdog story but with a twist. The story follows its unlikely hero Hasmukh Sudiya who hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. After working for years as an apprentice for a local stand up comic where he is reduced to doing odd jobs like fetching pakodas and ironing costumes, he decides to take matters in his own hand. In a fit of unexpected rage, he ends up killing his mentor. The murder makes him transform from a stuttering, under confident, scared man to a hilarious comedian whose jokes are capable of bringing the house down.



After Hasmukh scurried all the way to the top slot, Vir himself has been pleasantly surprised at the response. He says, "I'm not even sure how the numbers work. But as a Money Heist fan myself, even I was surprised to see us at Number 1. This is all quite crazy." While he has been reading some great reviews from fans and friends, Vir wasn’t expecting Hasmukh to overtake Money Heist.

