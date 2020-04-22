Actress Lara Dutta is excited to play a police officer for the first time in the comedy-action web series Hundred, and says her character is trying hard to survive in a man's world.



In the series, Lara will be seen as ACP Saumya Shukla.

"The show is a fun and entertaining story of a dysfunctional jodi and the chaos that ensues in their lives. The makers have carefully scripted the show to bring alive action and humor in a very entertaining way," Lara said.



"One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man's world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life," she added.



The Hotstar Specials show chronicles the misadventures of two contrasting women, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs. Being described as a masala entertainer, the show also stars Rinku Rajguru.



It is co-directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The cast includes names like Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande. The eight-episode series will launch on April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.



The show is about a terminally ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. It will tell their story as they get together to to accomplish their own goal in 100 days.