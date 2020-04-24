MTV India has been hosting the MTV Lockdown Stars on its official Instagram page since mid-April. The grand finale of this show that gave its followers an opportunity to showcase their talent will be hosted on April 25. The virtual reality show will see the host and judge VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, pick the most unique talent as the winner. The participants will get exactly 59 seconds to impress the world with their talent.

Numerous contestants from across India put forth their stupendous skills on MTV’s Instagram Page to make the cut. From Prerna Nepali, a salsa and bachata expert to freestyle footballer Chaitanya Deshpande to Varun Kapoor, who called himself Mr. Melodious voice, the show witnessed some of the most prolific talents at play amidst lockdown. As they go head-on with each other for the ultimate battle, audience will be up for a cracker of a finale, from the comfort of their homes.

The lockdown didn’t stop the contestants from showing off their talents and you don't miss this fun finale where the most-talented lockdown star will be picked from multitude entries.

Tune into MTV India's Insta Live on April 25 at 7 pm

