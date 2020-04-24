Is social distancing taking its toll on your love life? Netflix's new reality show 'Too Hot to Handle' might help lift those spirits.

And we don't mean because the show features attractive singles from around the world. More so, because, plot twist: none of the cast members were told until they arrived on set, that the number one rule of their time at this 'dating retreat' is a full-blown sex ban. All in an effort to instill in its handpicked 10-member cast of ready-for-action singles - the joy of more meaningful relationships.

The pot of gold at the end of four weeks of celibacy? A $100,000 dollar prize.

Throw in deductions to the tune of $3,000 for a single kiss (and there are rules broken aplenty), a vagina workshop (to empower the girls to honour their bodies) and a talking cone robot named Lana (who gives the participants their instructions) - and you can tell straight off the bat - this isn't your average dating show.

The show's front runners include Canadian model Francesca Farago, the youngest contestant 21-year-old Chloe Veitch from Essex and from Australia, Harry Jowsey.