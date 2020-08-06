The recently announced Emmy Nominations celebrate the best of content from the year gone by and Disney+ Hotstar Premium houses titles that have bagged a total of 179 nominations across categories. Here’s a list of critically acclaimed content that you can watch while you wait for the final results:



1. Watchmen

Real World Needs Real Superheroes! A superhero story based in an alternate reality which gets too real...too soon. Watchmen, a show based in an alternate reality, has been nominated for 11 categories including Outstanding Limited Series - 2020. Do we need any other reason to watch this engrossing show?



Cast: Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson



Nominated For: Outstanding Limited Series - 2020, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie - 2020, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie - 2020, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special - 2020, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special - 2020, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special - 2020, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special - 2020



2. The Mandolorian



After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter. The first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise has received Emmy nominations across two categories. So, unfold the action-packed weekend with The Mandolorian.



Cast: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Taika Waititi



Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - 2020



3. Succession



Succession is a saga of a rich and powerful American media family and their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their ageing father begins to step back from the company.



Cast- Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook



Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - 2020



4. This is Us



As the paths of a unique group of people cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday and so much more than anyone would expect. The heart-warming series which has already secured many Emmy awards in the past, This is Us, is a perfect binge-watcher.



Cast: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown



Nominated for: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - 2020



5. Westworld



Inspired by the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the future of sin. Not a fan of Science fiction? Well, you will be after watching Westworld.



Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright



Nominated for: Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - 2020



6. Big Little Lies



The lives of three mothers with young children, begin to unravel to the point of murder. So, wear your detective hat and begin to untangle the mystery.



Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgard



Nominated for: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - 2020, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - 2020



7. Little Fires Everywhere



Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Delve into the life journey of this mother-daughter duo with this engrossing show.



Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lexi Underwood



Nominated for: Outstanding Limited Series - 2020, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie - 2020, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special - 2020