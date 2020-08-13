Ever wondered about the scenes from above when over 900 million voters cast their vote during the world’s biggest democratic exercise or an aerial view during one of the country’s biggest festivals? India from Above, a two-part series by National Geographic is set to take viewers on a visually compelling aerial journey made possible with cutting edge 4k drone footage to answer these questions.



Narrated by British actor Dev Patel, the series will highlight the stories of modern India’s unique connection with its mystic roots and showcases the country’s natural wonders. From the magnificent display of devotion at the world’s largest religious gathering of Kumbh festival to the stunning spectacle of the monumental solar plant in Tamil Nadu, the bird’s-eye view will bring an interesting perspective.

The film, which will eventually release across 172 countries and in 43 languages, has been shot across one year and four seasons, across different terrains to showcase India’s diversity.



India From Above has been produced by National Geographic UK, with Line Production and Creative Supervision by National Geographic India. The franchise is part of the From Above format.



It will premiere on Aug 14 and 15, 10 pm on National Geographic.