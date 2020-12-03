Digital platforms have provided relief and joy in a year engulfed by pandemic and lockdown. The mood continues into the last month of 2020 as much-awaited shows await to be dropped on your devices this month.

We have listed some of the best series and specials that OTT fans can look out for:

Black Widows

Actors Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen will be seen in the Indian web series that revolves around how three best friends, who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive husbands, find all has not ended yet. It will be the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic. The series is slated to premiere on December 18 on Zee5.



Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Actress Swara Bhasker will essay the role of a stand-up comic in the upcoming series, which she describes as a story of a girl finding a place for herself amidst chaos. It will start streaming on Netflix from December 4.

Outside In

It is a comedy special by stand-up star Vir Das, who has dedicated it to each one of us who has survived this year. The comedy special is created out of 30 virtual shows that he did during lockdown. It will premiere on Netflix on December 16.



Paurashpur

A period drama, the makers claim the show belongs to a genre never seen before on the Indian OTT space. Starring Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Poulomi Das, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini, it will launch on December 29 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Sandwich

Fate brings love in Naina and Sameer's life and later love brings marriage. What happens next in their married life is what the show is all about. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Sandwich features Aahana Kumra and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The show will arrive on SonyLIV on December 25.