By now every season, it is all about evictions and surviving them -- at least, that is what Bigg Boss fans used to expect. The ongoing season 14, however, has been different. The drama of elimination is yet to kick in. Instead of people leaving, contestants from past seasons as well as eliminated housemates of this season are making a comeback and filling up the house!



Bigg Boss 14 began in October with 14 contestants. Several "check-ins" have happened in the house since then.Only seven of the "permanent" housemates of season 14 have been shown the exit door to be never seen again. These are Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia.

Kavita Kaushik, who entered the house with Naina and Shardul, was first evicted, then brought back, and then she walked out and was again seen in the show. Contestant Rahul Vaidya walked out of the show since he was "homesick" and will again be seen entering the show.

Actress Nicki Tamboli was evicted and Aly Goni too walked out and have made a re-entry.

This season, it seems like anything goes. Or else, the makers have run out of ideas on how to use the housemates in order to shock and awe. After all, following last year's season 13 -- widely acclaimed as one of the best ever -- the current season has been anything but engaging.

"Bigg Boss 14" had a "faux-finale", after which several former contestants entered the house, including Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Kashmira Shah.

Even after Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan and Kashmira Shah were nominated last week, in the recent "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, show host Salman Khan for the millionth time announced that there would be no eviction.

However, the house will get some breathing space after Vikas Gupta is seen walking out as punishment for pushing Arshi into the pool in anger.