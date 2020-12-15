Bigg Boss is perhaps one of the most-watched television shows in India. The show format and controversies surrounding it are difficult to ignore. From families to young adults, masses of all the age-groups stick to their television screens and watch their favourite celebrities.

The Telugu version of the show is currently in its fourth season. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the show is quite famous in the Telugu audience. From memes to polls, the current seasons seem to be on a rampage on Instagram and Twitter.

As it is in the last week of its journey, the show has its five finalists - Abijeet, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, and Akhil Sarthak. These five contestants have reached the finale and will now fight to win the title and the prize money.

Abijeet made his debut in the Telugu cinema with Shekar Kammula's Life is beautiful in 2012. He has since then been working in several short films. Harika, known as Dethadi, which also happens to be the name of her YouTube channel, shares a close bond with Abijeet. Ariyana is a TV presenter with Gemini Comedy and has worked with well-known channels like Studio Network and Sun TV Network. She has received serious trolling for creating problems on the show. Next up is a famous soap opera actor - Sohel. Best known for his work in Krishnaveni, he also featured in a movie called Eureka. The last finalist is Akhil, who happens to be the first one to reach the finale through a task. He is also a tv actor and rose to fame with a Telugu serial, Kalyani. The actor was also named as the 'Third Most Desirable Man' on television.

The finale episode will be featured on December 20.