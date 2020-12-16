Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits, which released on August 04, 2020, and captured the imagination of audience instantly, will now be available for fans across India in Tamil and Telugu. Starting, December 16, Amazon Prime Video brings the regional dubs of its much-loved musical romantic drama Bandish Bandits.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Bang Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the show is based on Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds: Pop and Classical. The ten- part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah (A Wednesday, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Atul Kulkarni (Page 3, Rang De Basanti), Kunaal Roy Kapur (Love Per Square Foot, Delhi Belly), Sheeba Chaddha (Mirzapur, Talaash) and Rajesh Tailang (Mirzapur, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

Bandish Bandits also features some exciting original soundtracks, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who made their digital debut with this show. Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can watch Bandish Bandits in Tamil and Telugu starting December 16 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar. Radhe's world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?